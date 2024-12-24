Cross-country skiers can once again access the Flathorn-Gegoka Ski Trails system in Superior National Forest after the opening of a new trailhead and parking lot.
New cross-country ski trailhead opens in Superior National Forest
The Flathorn-Gegoka Ski Trail had been inaccessible after flooding damaged the ski bridges in the eastern side of the park.
Significant flooding in June had damaged four of the ski trail bridges on the east side of the trail system, forcing the temporary closure of the eastern parking lot and restricting access to most of the trails. The new lot provides a new access point for the Jensen Lake Trail, which is just north of Hwy. 1 near Isabella and southwest of Lake Gegoka.
The new trailhead was in development before the flooding.
It was a collaborative project between the group Friends of the Flathorn-Gegoka Trail and the U.S. Forest Service. Ryan Blaisdell, a recreation specialist for the Gunflint and Tofte ranger districts, said the flood damage “cut off access for a significant group of skiers.”
“We were very fortunate that we were already in the process of opening a new trailhead and parking area for the trail system,” Blaisdell said in a news release.
To get to the trailhead, drive south on Hwy. 1 from Ely for about 42 miles, or about 28 miles north of Finland, Minn., before turning onto Jensen Trail road, also known as Forest Road 949B. The parking lot is about a quarter-mile down Jensen Trail road.
Friends of the Flathorn Gegoka Trail will host a ribbon-cutting for the trailhead on Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m.
