Spouses Brittney and Gerard Klass, the duo behind Soul Bowl (520 N. 4th St., Mpls., soulbowlmn.com), are branching out. With B.A.D Wingz, the couple are taking on chicken wings, featuring both poultry and plant-based options.

“Growing up vegetarian, I always wanted to create a wing experience that vegan and vegetarians could enjoy,” said Gerard Klass in a statement.

The counter-service newcomer is setting up shop inside the northeast Minneapolis outpost of Glam Doll Donuts (519 Central Av. NE., Mpls., glamdolldonuts.com), which co-owners Teresa Fox and Arwyn Birch opened in 2016.

The lunch and dinner menu will allow diners to customize their wing orders through a bevy of sauces and preparations that take their cues from soul food traditions.

Additionally, the neighboring Herbivorous Butcher (507 1st Av. NE., Mpls., theherbivorousbutcher.com) has created a vegan wing that the Klasses have dubbed “Vingz.”

The deep fryer will stay busy with steak fries and crinkle-cut sweet potato fries, served with a classic ranch sauce and a ranch-blue cheese-jalapeño sauce; both will have vegan versions.

Other menu items will include a Buffalo-style cauliflower-spinach dip, chicken and waffles, three versions of roasted sweet corn (including “Cool Ranch”) and jalapeño cheese curds with blackberry ketchup. Along with Glam Doll doughnuts, dessert will include red velvet cake and a caramel apple turnover.

“The dynamic partnership with Teresa and Arwyn from Glam Doll Donuts is an important one,” the Klasses said in a statement. “It showcases the diversity and inclusion vital to the future of the Minneapolis restaurant scene. There are so many BIPOC chefs in the Twin Cities that just need a chance to bring their concepts to life.”

Opening day is scheduled for Sept. 8, and an online ordering app for takeout and delivery will be launched in a few weeks.