LOS ANGELES — An online channel devoted to women in the LGBTQ community is launching with shows including a pandemic-set romantic comedy and a paranormal drama.

The channel debuts Thursday as part of Revry, a digital platform that offers free, queer-focused programming, including the 24/7 Revry News channel.

"I'm overjoyed to offer a free, living and breathing space for queer female stories to be seen across the world," Revry co-founder LaShawn McGhee said in a statement.

The channel's name is OML on Revry, reflecting its roots in a venture called One More Lesbian when it was founded in 2009 to offer video fare representing lesbian lives.

Now called OML, it's become "a tentpole brand for the lesbian and queer female communities," McGhee said.

OML has expanded its female-driven content and outreach to a larger audience, a goal that will be enhanced by its partnership with Revry, OML founder Shirin Etessam said in a statement.