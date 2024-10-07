New analysis suggests national debt could increase under Harris, but it would surge under Trump

The analysis released Monday by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget suggests a Harris presidency could increase the national debt over 10 years by $3.5 trillion. That's even though the vice president's campaign insists her proposed investments in the middle class and housing would be fully offset by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. Her campaign policy guide states that Harris is ''committed to fiscal responsibility — making investments that will support our economy, while paying for them and reducing the deficit at the same time.''