DULUTH – Huber Engineered Woods is planning a $440 million timber-based manufacturing plant near Cohasset in a major boost for the state's logging industry and the Iron Range economy.

The 750,000-square-foot mill would be located next to the Boswell Energy Center and employ more than 150 people. The North Carolina-based company expects to have the operation online by the middle of 2024.

"Northern Minnesota, given the fiber basket that exists there, the long history in the industry and the quality workforce, was an ideal fit for us," said Huber Engineered Woods President Brian Carlson.

It would be the company's sixth U.S. mill, Carlson said. Huber Engineered Woods, a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corp., provides oriented strand board (OSB) panels for roof, wall and flooring construction.

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board voted to provide a $15 million forgivable loan for the project on Monday morning. An additional $20 million is expected from the state.

"I think everyone understands that the [housing] markets are booming, anything that has anything to do with construction or remodeling," said Matt Sjoberg, IRRRB executive director of business development. "It's a pretty good time to be in this business, and we're more than pleased that has created some opportunity for the company and for us."

Carlson said the investment comes "as we look to grow our business and satisfy the needs of homeowners across the country," who are facing staggering costs for construction products due to pandemic-related supply chain issues and soaring demand.

The project also comes as Minnesota Power closes and converts its remaining coal plants at Boswell by 2035, which was expected to cost the region hundreds of jobs and millions in local taxes.

The plant will consume more than 400,000 cords of wood — up to 1 million tons — annually. Aspen will be the primary species harvested.

Scott Dane of the Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota called the project "the biggest development in the forest products industry in 40 years."

