Following frontman Matt Healy's brief but contentious stint in the great Taylor Swift gossip machinery, the 1975 will get back to business on a fall U.S. tour coming Oct. 26 to Target Center.

Tickets for the Thursday night concert in Minneapolis officially go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. via AXS.com, with pre-sale options beginning June 21. Prices were not named, nor was an opening act.

The British synth-pop band's first major U.S. arena-headlining outing is being billed as the Still… At Their Very Best Tour, a nod to last year's At Their Very Best Tour that saw Healey and his crew pack the Armory in December promoting their fifth album, "Being Funny in a Foreign Language."

Healy, 34, made tabloid headlines and Swiftie hit lists in recent months during a brief stint dating America's pop queen, in which time some bigotry-tinged comments he made on a podcast came to light. He eventually apologized, saying, he "can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people."

Swifties may have canceled Healy, but the music industry sure hasn't: The 1975 have top-tier billing at some of this summer's biggest music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Life Is Beautiful.

