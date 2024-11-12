Nevada Democrats keep legislative control but fall short of veto-proof supermajority

Lombardo, who was elected in 2022, vetoed a record-breaking 75 bills in the 2023 session, including one that would have made the western swing state the first in the country to make it a crime to sign certificates falsely stating that a losing candidate has won. He also axed a slate of gun-control bills, including one that sought to raise the eligible age to possess semiautomatic shotguns and assault weapons from 18 to 21, and another that would have barred firearm ownership within a decade of a gross misdemeanor or felony hate-crime conviction.