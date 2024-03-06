LAS VEGAS — A retired professional wrestler and former congressional candidate is being sought in the death of a man who died last year after being injured at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a warrant was issued for the arrest of 45-year-old Daniel Rodimer in the death of Christopher Tapp last fall.

Tapp, 47, was treated on Oct. 29 by medical personnel responding to a call for help after he was found at the hotel and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The police department did not offer details about what kind of accident Tapp initially was believed to have suffered.

Las Vegas detectives later learned that Tapp was involved in an altercation inside a room at the hotel before being taken to the hospital.

The Clark County Coroner's Office subsequently ruled Tapp's death a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

In Nevada, Rodimer, a Republican, challenged Democratic Rep. Susie Lee for her District 3 seat in 2020. He lost by around 13,000 votes.

He later moved to Texas, where he was among 23 candidates who ran in a special congressional election in 2021 to fill the seat of Republican Ron Wright, who was the first member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19. He finished in the middle of the pack, getting less than 3% of the vote.