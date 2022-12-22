NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets rang up 91 points Wednesday night in the first half against Golden State, the third-highest total in NBA history.
The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the opening 24 minutes.
Phoenix set the NBA record with 107 points in the first half against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990. The Warriors — with current Nets star Kevin Durant on their roster — scored 92 against Chicago on Oct. 29. 2018.
The Nets led 46-17 after one quarter, a 29-point difference that was the biggest in any quarter in the league this season.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
