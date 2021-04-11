NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will miss Brooklyn's game in Minnesota on Monday night, leaving the Nets without two of their three All-Stars.
The Nets said Sunday that Irving was out for personal reasons/family matter. The point guard has missed eight games this season for personal reasons, including a three-game road trip last month.
Irving was ejected from the Nets' 126-101 home loss to the Lakers on Saturday after verbally taunting Dennis Schroder.
The Nets are already without James Harden because of a right hamstring injury. LaMarcus Aldridge will also miss the game with a non-COVID-19 illness.
