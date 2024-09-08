The Netherlands women’s team defended its gold medal in wheelchair basketball with a 63-49 win over the United States on Sunday, the final day of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
Netherlands beats U.S. to defend Paralympic gold in women’s wheelchair basketball
Minnesotans Josie Aslakson, Abby Bauleke and Rose Hollermann won silver medals three years after taking bronze in Tokyo.
By Ciarán Fahey
Bo Kramer contributed 23 points and Mariska Beijer 22 as the Dutch made their experience count before an appreciative crowd at a packed Bercy Arena.
Trailing 48-37 going into the fourth quarter, the American players clasped hands as they listened to coach Christina Schwab’s team-talk. Ixhelt Gonzalez lifted their hopes with two points on a break, but Kramer responded with two free throws and then a three-point shot to underline Dutch control.
“For us as a team, I don’t really feel like we peaked,” said Rose Hollermann, the four-time Paralympian from Elysian, Minn., who scored 17 for the United States. “I think we have a lot left in our tank. I never felt like we got into that flow state as a team, so I’m really proud that it finished with the silver medal.”
Hollermann is one of three Minnesotans on the United States roster, along with Josie Aslakson (Edina/Jordan HS) and Abby Bauleke (Savage/Burnsville HS). The three won bronze at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
The 28-year-old Hollermann was already looking forward.
“There’s a lot more left for us, and I think that’s a great feeling for us as a team, that we can take that and go back and get back to work,” she said.
Canada lost to China 65-43 earlier in the bronze medal match. “I’d like to go back two hours. I’d like to restart that game,” Canada coach Michele Sung said.
about the writer
Ciarán FaheyThe Associated Press
