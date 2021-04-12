Prince's overstuffed vault continues to yield treasures.

New

"Piano and a Microphone 1983": On these nine numbers, recorded on a cassette in Prince's pre-Paisley house in Chanhassen, you can almost hear him thinking his way through the arrangements. Call it Prince in his workshop. (Released 2018)

"Originals": Polished demos of 15 songs Prince wrote for others, including the Bangles, Kenny Rogers and the Time. (2019)

boxed sets

"Purple Rain": This was in the works before Prince's death, so he approved the remastering of the original album. Includes a 1985 concert DVD and 11 unreleased tracks, including "Father's Song." (2017)

"Ultimate Rave": This boxed set contains the 2001 album "Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic" with a parade of collaborators including Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow and Chuck D, plus remixes of that album and a concert DVD from New Year's Eve 1999 with Lenny Kravitz, George Clinton and the Time. (2019)

"1999": While the 1982 double album made Prince a star, this set shares B sides, alternate versions, a live album/DVD and 35 unreleased recordings. (2019)

"Up All Nite With Prince": It includes the three-disc live set "One Nite Alone" from 2002 plus a live DVD from Las Vegas and the 2002 studio album "One Nite Alone … " that was available only via his NPG Music Club. (2020)

"Sign o' the Times": Not only was this 1987 LP his best studio album, but this masterful collection — with 45 unreleased studio tracks and nearly 100 songs in all — shows how prolific he was in 1985-87. (2020)

Compilations

"4ever": A 40-selection, two-disc package that's essentially the greatest hits from 1978-93, his Warner Bros. years. (2016)

"Anthology 1995-2010": 37 hits and misses culled from his NPG Records era, from "The Gold Experience" to "20Ten," a European release. (2018)

NEXT UP

"Welcome 2 America": This unreleased, politically charged 2010 album will finally come out July 30, with a 2011 concert included in the deluxe version .