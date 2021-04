Nearly five years have passed since the Minneapolis superstar was found dead at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016. And that's a mighty long time. Since then, we've seen a host of musical tributes, a steady stream of treasures from his vault and a feud among heirs (and the IRS) over his spoils. Today, we look at how fans are keeping his legacy alive. And our longtime critic reflects on how his views of the Purple One's music have changed over four decades. E6-7