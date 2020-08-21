Flagrant foul

Ben Hopkins makes Bobby Knight seem like a pussycat in “Hoops,” an animated comedy about a high school basketball coach who won’t hesitate to introduce his team to porn and crack if it helps them win a game. Jake Johnson, best known for “New Girl,” screams himself hoarse throughout the series, whose executive producers include Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, a duo best known for more nuanced fare like “The Lego Movie.”

Now streaming on Netflix

Parental guidance

“There She Goes,” one of last season’s most riveting and honest sitcoms, returns for a second season in which two overwhelmed parents (Jessica Hynes and David Tennant) continue to flail while raising a child with special challenges. There are more little victories in these new episodes, but not enough of them to keep Mom and Dad from losing it when little Rosie disrupts their family vacation or insists on celebrating Christmas in February.

Now streaming on BritBox

The cult of personality

One of the reasons “Tiger King” struck a chord with viewers is that it opened with high drama and never let up. “The Vow” takes a different approach. Filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer take their time exposing the ugly truth behind the NXIVM cult group and its role in sex trafficking. The slow unveiling over nine episodes makes the true nature of leader Keith Raniere even more devastating.

9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Girls night out

“Women in Film: Make It Work!” had better move briskly to include all the big names that it promises will pop up in the one-hour broadcast. The lineup for the special, which advocates for women and people of color in Hollywood, includes Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard and Hillary Clinton.

7 p.m. Wednesday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Family guy

If you watched the 2014 documentary “Meet the Patels,” you know that actor/businessman Ravi Patel is a glass-half-full kind of guy. That vibe continues in “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness,” a series in which the filmmaker travels the world searching for enlightenment, always with family or friends in tow. It’s a lot like Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” with a goal of feeding the soul rather than the stomach.

Starts streaming Thursday on HBO Max