Netflix reveals details about Lady Gaga on 'Wednesday,' 'Squid Game' and 'Stranger Things' finales

The fifth and final season of ''Stranger Things'' will be parceled out over the winter holidays, with four episodes dropping Nov. 26, three more on Christmas Day and the series finale premiering New Year's Eve. A new trailer highlights the history of the Duffer brothers' nostalgia-soaked sci-fi, which over the past nine years has made stars out of Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard. The trailer teases a final confrontation with Vecna, concluding with Noah Schnapp's Will Byers' character yelling ''RUN!''