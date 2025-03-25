Movies

Netflix puts out casting call for next Laura Ingalls

The new “Little House” series is due to start filming in Winnipeg, Canada, this summer.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 10:45PM
The search is on for the next Laura Ingalls, as Netflix looks for a star of a reimagined version of "Little House on the Prairie." (HarperCollins Publishers)

The search is on for the next Laura Ingalls, as Netflix looks for a star of its reimagined version of “Little House on the Prairie,” the beloved book and television series with a historic Minnesota connection.

“Do you know an amazing child who could play the role of Laura Ingalls in this epic and thrilling family adventure?” reads a post on the “Little House on the Prairie” Instagram page.

Casting directors for the new Netflix series are searching for a girl aged 9 to 11 years old. They describe Laura as a strong-willed disruptor who eschews 19th century expectations of a young lady.

The casting call describes the show as “part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West.”

The series will film in Winnipeg, Canada, shooting from June to October of this year.

The real Ingalls family lived in several Minnesota towns in the late 19th century, but eventually moved on to South Dakota. NBC’s popular “Little House on the Prairie” series of the 1970s and ‘80s leaned into the Walnut Grove, Minn., setting, establishing the Ingalls family there for much longer than was historically accurate.

Interested young actresses can submit an audition online by April 4.

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

