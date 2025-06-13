JERUSALEM — Netanyahu says Israel launched a 'targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.'
Netanyahu says Israel launched a 'targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival'
Netanyahu says Israel launched a 'targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.'
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 1:00AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Judge says Trump illegally called up National Guard to assist with LA protests and must return control to governor
Judge says Trump illegally called up National Guard to assist with LA protests and must return control to governor.