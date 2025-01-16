Netanyahu says 'last-minute crisis' with Hamas holding up approval of Gaza truce and hostage deal

U.S. stock indexes are drifting following a mixed set of earnings reports from Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group and other big companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 48 points, and the Nasdaq composite 0.2%. Stocks were holding steadier after shooting higher the day before on hopes that an encouraging report on inflation may convince the Federal Reserve to deliver more interest rates cuts. Treasury yields were also more placid in the bond market following some mixed reports on retail sales, claims for unemployment benefits and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic.