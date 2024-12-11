Netanyahu is testifying in his corruption trial. He has been dogged by scandal for years

In 2016, an official expense report revealed that Netanyahu spent more than $600,000 of public funds on a six-day trip to New York, including $1,600 on a personal hairdresser. Three years earlier, he was criticized for spending $127,000 in public funds for a special sleeping cabin on a five-hour flight to London. Netanyahu contended he was unaware of the cost and halted the practice. He also was forced to stop purchasing ice cream from an artisanal Jerusalem parlor after news erupted that his office ran up a $2,700 bill for his favorite flavors, vanilla and pistachio.