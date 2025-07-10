Netanyahu attends service in the US for slain Israeli Embassy staffers

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a memorial service Thursday for two slain Israeli Embassy staffers at the end of his trip to Washington, where he met with President Donald Trump about a ceasefire deal in Gaza and other issues.
Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, two colleagues who had been on the verge of getting engaged, were fatally shot May 22.
Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli leader's wife and a psychologist, signed a letter of condolence at the embassy, saying, ''May their memory be blessed.'' Family members of the two were among those attending the service, held at the Israeli embassy, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
A suspect was arrested in the shootings and shouted ''Free Palestine'' as he was led away. Charging documents said he later told police, ''I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.''
Netanyahu plans to depart the U.S. on Thursday after meeting with Trump, lawmakers and others over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza and other Middle East conflicts and issues. It was unclear if there was any breakthrough on a ceasefire deal after two meetings this week between Trump and Netanyahu, where they cheered their strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last month.
Netanyahu said in a video released Thursday that he is trying to wrap up the U.S.-backed 60-day deal but stresses it will be ''temporary.''
He says that during the truce, the sides would begin talks on ending the war altogether. But for there to be a permanent ceasefire, Hamas must agree to give up power and lay down its weapons — a demand it so far has rejected.
''These are our basic conditions,'' Netanyahu said. ''If this can be achieved through negotiations — so much the better. If it is not achieved through negotiations in 60 days, we will achieve it in other ways — by using force, the force of our heroic army.''