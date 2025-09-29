Trump and Netanyahu say they’ve agreed to a plan to end Gaza war and await Hamas to accept terms

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday they’ve agreed to a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it’s unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms.
Trump on Monday laid out a 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a postwar governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory. Trump’s plan would establish a temporary governing board that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
The plan does not require people to leave Gaza and calls for the war to end immediately if both sides accept it. It also calls for all remaining hostages to be released within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan.
Trump said Israel would have the ‘’full backing’’ of the United States to take steps to defeat Hamas if it doesn’t accept the proposed peace deal.
‘’I think we are beyond very close,’’ Trump said at the start of a news conference with Netanyahu where he detailed the plan. ‘’We’re not quite finished. We have to get Hamas.’’
‘’If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself," Netanyahu said. “This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way, but it will be done’’
The president went on to urge Palestinian people to take responsibility ‘’for their destiny’’ and embrace his peace proposal.
Netanyahu earlier extended a formal apology to his Qatari counterpart for a recent military strike targeting Hamas officials in the Gulf emirate that infuriated Arab leaders and triggered rare criticism by the U.S. of Israel.