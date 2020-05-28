Baltimore orioles aren’t the only bird species here that builds a hanging fiber nest. The first nest, below, was found and photographed by Rebecca Field in her western Hennepin county yard. A little research revealed that it was built by a vireo, either red-eyed or warbling. Both nest in this part of the state. The nest is similar to that of the oriole, but not as deep.

Nests of the vireo type are known as pensile. Oriole nests are described as pendulous (second nest). Construction method is the same. The vireo uses heavier material for its tighter nest. This oriole nest is made almost completely with dried grass. Other stringy material might be incorporated. The third photo shows a blow-down oriole nest recovered from a yard after nesting had ended. It has the texture of fabric.