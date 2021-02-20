KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had a career-high 20 points as Kansas City defeated Denver 68-57 on Friday night.
Brandon McKissic had 16 points for Kansas City (10-10, 6-5 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Allick added 13 points. Zion Williams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Kobey Lam had 15 points for the Pioneers (2-16, 1-10). Roscoe Eastmond added 12 points and six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Heat pull away to beat Thunder 108-94 in finale of road trip
Duncan Robinson scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers, leading the Miami Heat to a 108-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in the finale of their seven-game road trip.
Sports
Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley confirmed that she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Sports
No. 4 Stanford women top No. 9 Arizona, wrap up Pac-12 title
Stanford spent two months on the road this season because of local health department restrictions on sports — a major reason why winning the Pac-12 Conference title was deeply meaningful for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer's team.
Sports
Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers
Devin Booker's 17-footer to beat the halftime buzzer brought the 3,000 fans to their feet. His 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in the third quarter earned an even bigger roar from the socially distanced crowd.
Sports
No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon
Southern California hasn't lost two games in a row all season, and the 19th-ranked Trojans weren't about to let it happen now.