Nero's ancient Rome and Jazz Age New York meet in `The Comet/Poppea' at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK — Nero's ancient Rome and Jazz Age New York were similar.
That is the message of ''The Comet/Poppea,'' an intriguing combination of Monteverdi's 1643 opera ''L'incoronazione di Poppea'' and George E. Lewis' ''The Comet,'' a Pulitzer Prize finalist this year. The mashup conceived by director Yuval Sharon began a five-performance run at Lincoln Center's Summer for the City on Wednesday night.
First seen in Los Angeles last year, the American Modern Opera Company production unfolds on a turntable that completes a spin each 2 minutes, 8 seconds. An audience of 380 is split into sections on opposite sides of the set on stage at the David Koch Theater while the venue's 2,586 auditorium seats remain empty.
''It's an unstable ride over the course of 90 minutes, and the power of the interpretation is up to each and every spectator,'' Sharon said. ''Whether you're on one side of the seating bank or the other, you're going to have a totally different experience and you may miss a really important piece of action that your imagination is going to have to fill.''
In Monteverdi's final opera, created to Giovanni Francesco Busenello's libretto, Nerone exiles his wife Ottavia, leaving him free to crown Poppea empress.
Lewis composed ''The Comet'' to librettist Douglas Kearney's adaption of W.E.B. Du Bois' dystopian eight-page 1920 short story in which a working-class Black man, Jim (Davóne Tines), and a society white woman, Julia (Kiera Duffy), believe they are the only survivors of a comet and can join to form a prejudice-free society. Their aspirations collapse when they learn people outside New York remained alive and segregation was unconquerable.
''People can make the leap between the music they're hearing and the kinds of tensions that are inherent to modern life and the tensions that the opera presents and the text presents, particularly around the dystopian aspect of white supremacy,'' Lewis said. ''White supremacy is a kind of dystopia and it's a dystopia that we continue to live with today."
Different styles for different eras