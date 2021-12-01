GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Caleb Nero had 18 points and six rebounds and Paul Bruns scored 15 as North Dakota defeated Presentation College 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Bentiu Panoam had 11 points for the Fighting Hawks (3-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Matthews added eight rebounds.

Jeremiah Gilyard had 12 points for the Saints. Denzel McDuffey added 11 points and nine rebounds. Justin Steed had 11 points.

