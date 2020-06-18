KATHMANDU, Nepal — Five foreign nationals who took part in a protest in Nepal against the government's pandemic response will be deported as soon as international flights resume, the country's top immigration official said Thursday.
The three Chinese, one American and one Australian were not being detained but are required to report to officials regularly until they leave the country, immigration chief Ramesh Kumar KC said.
The five were also fined for taking part in Saturday's protests against the government's handling of the coronavirus situation.
All five will be banned from returning to Nepal for two years.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pakistan sentences 3 men over politician's killing in London
A Pakistani court Thursday sentenced three men to life in prison after finding them guilty of involvement in the killing of an ethnic party politician stabbed to death in London in 2010, and ruled his killing was ordered by the party chief.
World
New Burundi leader talks up rights but rejects 'outsiders'
Burundi's new president upon his swearing-in Thursday declared that his rule will respect human rights but he warned that "outsiders should not dictate what to do."
World
African states soften call for more scrutiny of racism in US
African countries on Thursday backed off their call for the U.N.'s top human rights body to launch its most intense scrutiny on the hot-button issue of police brutality and systemic racism in the United States, after American officials led back-channel talks to air opposition to the idea, diplomats said.
World
Emeritus Pope Benedict in Germany to be with ill brother
Emeritus Pope Benedict arrived in Germany Thursday to be with his brother, who is in poor health, the Vatican said Thursday.
World
Asia Today: Beijing's daily cases drop, India's rise sharply
China's capital reported a decline in newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, with a public health expert saying a recent outbreak in the city was under control and the number of new cases should drop in the coming days.