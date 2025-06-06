Neon dreams and nature scenes make for two very different home decor trends in 2025

Home decor's got a split personality this year: Call it ''city glow'' and ''cottage flow.''
At the two international design fairs that I attended — Maison et Objet in France, Ambiente in Germany — acres of exhibition booths were full of Art Deco furnishings, island-vibe rattan seating and lighting, and lots of emphasis on sustainably produced materials.
But a couple of aesthetics drawing crowds were especially interesting.
Capturing the ‘city glow'
One was an exuberant urban vibe I'm nicknaming ''city glow.'' It's full of highlighter-hued throw pillows, edgy surrealism, street art and hefty, Brutalist-style furniture — lots of sharp-cornered steel or concrete consoles and lamps that loomed over rooms — as well as rugs and wallcoverings covered in graffiti-style motifs or swaths of vibrant color.
Gretchen Rivera, an interior designer in Washington, D.C., sees it as a look that resonates especially with ''younger generations who grew up with digital influences. There's surrealist art, energetic colors and playful, almost toy-like design.''
Interior designer Anton Liakhov in Nice, France, agrees: ''For a generation clamoring for creativity and self-expression, it's loud and in-your-face.''
For surface colors, look at Benjamin Moore's spicy orange Bryce Canyon or the bubblegum-pink Springtime Bloom. Daydream Apothecary has a whole collection of neon wall paints for intrepid decorators.