OMAHA, Neb. — Anders Nelson and Riley Miller each scored 22 points and the St. Thomas men's basketball team won its first conference game in Division I, beating host Nebraska Omaha 80-73 on Monday night in Summit League action.
The Tommies (6-6) shot 53.3% from the floor in the first half in taking a 46-23 lead at the break. That lead grew to 59-30 in the second half, and a Mavericks comeback attempt fell short despite scoring 50 second-half points.
Ryan Lindberg added 11 points for St. Thomas, which committed only three turnovers after entering the week ranked fourth in Division I in fewest turnovers averaging under nine a game.
Marco Smith had 19 points and six assists for the Mavericks (1-11).
