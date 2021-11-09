NEW YORK — Ant Nelson scored 13 points to lift Manhattan to a 99-42 win over Manhattanville on Tuesday in a season opener.
Warren Williams and Nick Brennen had 12 points apiece for Manhattan. Josh Roberts had 10 points and Jose Perez had a career-high 12 assists.
Chris Brown had 13 points for the Valiants.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
