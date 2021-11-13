NEW YORK — Anders Nelson had 30 points as St. Thomas (MN) beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 91-73 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Nelson hit 12 of 16 shots from the floor and added six assists.

Riley Miller had 21 points for St. Thomas (1-1). Parker Bjorklund added 14 points.

Michael Cubbage scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Terriers (0-2). Rob Higgins added 16 points, while Trey Quartlebaum scored 14.

