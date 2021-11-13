NEW YORK — Anders Nelson had 30 points as St. Thomas (MN) beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 91-73 in nonconference play on Saturday.
Nelson hit 12 of 16 shots from the floor and added six assists.
Riley Miller had 21 points for St. Thomas (1-1). Parker Bjorklund added 14 points.
Michael Cubbage scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Terriers (0-2). Rob Higgins added 16 points, while Trey Quartlebaum scored 14.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Seabron free throws lift NC State past Colgate, 77-74
Dereon Seabron hit two free throws with two seconds left to lift North Carolina State to a 77-74 win over Colgate on Saturday.
Sports
Hill, Smith power Rhode Island past New Hampshire 28-3
Kasim Hill threw four touchdown passes — two of them to freshman running back Jaylen Smith — and Rhode Island cruised to a 28-3 victory over New Hampshire in Colonial Athletic Conference play on Saturday.
Sports
Vanover, No. 16 Arkansas use big run to beat Gardner-Webb
Connor Vanover scored 19 points and helped lead a big run that ended the first half to send No. 16 Arkansas over Gardner-Webb 86-69 on Saturday.
Sports
No. 18 Baylor 27-14 win ends No. 4 Oklahoma 17-game streak
Gerry Bohanon had a hard time finding the words to describe just how he felt after 18th-ranked Baylor ran over Oklahoma, ending the fourth-ranked Sooners' nation's-best 17-game winning streak.
Sports
McNamara, No. 9 Michigan rally past No. 23 Penn State 21-17
Michigan tight end Erick All woke up on Saturday with a sore ankle, a leftover reminder of the Wolverines' last painful loss.