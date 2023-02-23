Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (18-11, 9-7 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (12-16, 9-7 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -3; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Grant Nelson scored 24 points in North Dakota State's 74-66 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison are 7-4 on their home court. North Dakota State ranks seventh in the Summit shooting 33.9% from deep, led by Sam Hastreiter shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Tommies are 9-7 in Summit play. St. Thomas averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 17.6 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Riley Miller averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Andrew Rohde is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.