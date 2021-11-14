ALBANY, N.Y. — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 19 points as Delaware easily beat Siena 83-63 on Saturday night.

Dylan Painter added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware (1-1). Ryan Allen chipped in 15 points. Andrew Carr had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Colby Rogers had 20 points for the Saints (0-2). Anthony Gaines had eight points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Stormo added eight rebounds.

