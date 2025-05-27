Nelly Korda preaching patience as she seeks her first title of the year at US Women's Open

ERIN, Wis. — Nelly Korda says she has learned the value of patience during a season in which titles haven't come as easily as they did for her a year earlier.
That trait is particularly important this week at the U.S. Women's Open, a tournament that hasn't been kind to the world's top-ranked player. Korda never has finished higher than a tie for eighth and has missed the cut three of the last five years.
That history provides plenty of incentive for Korda as she heads into the U.S. Women's Open starting Thursday at Erin Hills. She is seeking her first title of the season.
''I mean, it's the biggest test in golf,'' Korda said. ''It definitely has tested me a lot. I love it. At the end of the day, this is why we do what we do, is to play these golf courses in these conditions, to test our games in every aspect.''
Korda, 26, understands that challenge all too well.
Last year, she entered the U.S. Women's Open having won six of her last seven events, then fell out of contention early. She posted a 10 on her third hole of the tournament, carded an 80 in the opening round and missed the cut at Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club.
Her average score of 68.88 leads all LPGA competitors, but her lack of titles this year is notable after a spectacular 2024 season in which she won seven times in 16 starts. She won five straight events at one point last year, tying a record she now shares with Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.
''It's been a very interesting year for me,'' Korda said. ''I definitely have had a bit of good and a bit of bad. Kind of a mix in kind of every event that I've played in. I would say just patience is what I've learned, and kind of going back home and really locking in and practicing hard.''