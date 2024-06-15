GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nelly Korda missed her second straight cut after winning six of seven events, rallying Friday but falling a stroke short of advancing to weekend play in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The top-ranked Korda followed an opening 4-over 76 in windy conditions Thursday with a 67 to get to 1 under at Blythefield Country Club, where she won in 2021 at a tournament-record 25 under.

''Didn't play too bad,'' Korda said. ''Just tough week.''

Ally Ewing and Grace Kim shared the lead at 11-under 133. Eighty-one players at 2 under or better advanced.

Ewing had a 63. She chipped in for eagle on the par-5 eighth and closed with consecutive birdies.

''That was just pretty steady golf,'' Ewing said. ''I feel like I'm striking the ball really well ... just up to rolling some putts in.''

Kim shot 65. On her opening nine, the Australian rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 17th with an eagle on the par-5 18th.

''Obviously, struggled with the wind yesterday,'' Kim said. "But grinded out a good 4 under and then took my opportunities from a morning tee time today.

Two weeks after making a 10 on a hole in a first-round 80 at the U.S. Women's Open in Pennsylvania, Korda opened double bogey-bogey-bogey Thursday afternoon in strong wind. She began Friday tied for 133rd — 11 strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee.

''It was just course management yesterday with the wind,'' Korda said. ''Just couldn't play well. Overall, struck the ball well.''

Starting on No. 10 in her morning round, Korda birdied the first three holes and four of the first five. She bogeyed the 17th and added two birdies on her final nine.

''I was just making long putts,'' Korda said. ''Chipped in on No. 2. Made a long putt on 1. Made a long putt on 3. Three-putted on 8. Completely slid my momentum down.''

She capped a record-tying run of five straight victories with a major win at The Chevron Championship, then tied for seventh in the Founders Cup before winning the Mizuho Americas Open ahead of the U.S. Women's Open. After the break this week, she's off to the Seattle area for the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee.

''I'm very pleased with the way that I struck the ball today off the tee — something I've been struggling with this year,'' Korda said. ''This was by far the best I've hit it off the tee, so a little bit of positivity going into KPMG.''

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark and Narin An of South Korea were tied for third at 9 under. Koerstz Madsen had a 64, and An shot 68.

Brooke Henderson, the Canadian who won the event in 2017 and 2019, shot a 69 to top the group at 8 under. She played alongside Korda and defending champion Leona Maguire the first two days.

''It was much softer and not as much wind,'' Henderson said. ''I wish I could have capitalized a little bit more on a few birdie opportunities. At the same time, happy with 3 under and excited to play the weekend.''

Americans Allisen Corpuz (68) and Lauren Hartlage (69) also were 8 under with China's Jing Yan (68) and South Korea's Jin Hee Im (65).

Lee was tied for 10th at 7 under. She followed her opening 65 with a 72, making five birdies and five bogeys.

Maguire was tied for 48th at 3 under after a 69.

Lilia Vu, a former No. 1 player and double major winner last year, was tied for 25th at 5 under in her return from a back injury that sidelined her since the Ford Championship in Arizona at the end of March. She followed an opening 69 with a 70.

Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, also was 5 under, shooting a 68. She has gone more than five years without winning. Thompson has said this will be her last year playing a full schedule.

''Hit a lot of great shots out there and made some good birdies, especially coming in.'' Thompson said. ''So, positives going into weekend.''

