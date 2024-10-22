Nelly Korda has all but wrapped up LPGA player of the year. Lydia Ko would make for a good debate

The World Champions Cup at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, has been canceled this year. It's a PGA Tour Champions event of nine-hole matches among teams from the U.S., Europe and the rest of the world. Organizers felt the focus should be on recovering from Hurricane Milton. ... Michelle Wie West is now a mother of two. Wie West and husband Jonnie West announced the birth of their son, Jagger Jerry YooJun West. West is the son of late NBA legend Jerry West. They already have a daughter, McKenna. ... The PGA Professional Championship is moving from Frisco, Texas, to Bandon Dunes in Oregon for 2025. The tournament that determines the top 20 club pros who get into the PGA Championship will be played on the Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes courses. ... Utah can count on two PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments over the next few years. Along with the new Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour announced an extension of the Utah Championship through at least 2027. It will be held next year at Ogden Golf and Country Club.