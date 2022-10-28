Opinion editor's note: The Star Tribune Editorial Board's deliberations over the Minnesota attorney general's race led to a decision not to offer an endorsement of either incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison or Republican challenger Jim Schultz. Instead of publishing a single non-endorsement editorial, the board opted to offer readers separate pieces that reflect the best arguments board members had for each candidate.
• Read "The case for Keith Ellison" here.
• Read "The case for Jim Schultz" here.
A collection of all of the Editorial Board's 2022 endorsements can be found here.
