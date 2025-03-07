High Schools

NSPN.TV’s exclusive girls basketball state bracket reveal show

Livestream Saturday at noon on startribune.com: NSPN.tv’s Ryan Phelps has a first look at the brackets. Guests include the Star Tribune’s Cassidy Hettesheimer and MSHSL Associate Director Lisa Quednow.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 7, 2025 at 9:53PM

2025 girls basketball state tournament bracket reveal show

Come back to this article page just before noon for NSPN.TV’s exclusive girls basketball state tournament bracket reveal show.

NSPN.TV’s Ryan Phelps has the first look at the seedings for all four classes and will discuss the teams and matchups in this year’s tournament with Star Tribune high school sports reporter Cassidy Hettesheimer. In a taped interview, Minnesota State High School League Associate Director Lisa Quednow talks about how the organization puts together and runs the girls basketball state tournament.

State tournament coverage

Follow all of the 2025 state tournament action on startribune.com/preps.

For stats, scores, schedules, brackets and more from the tournament, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball news.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Boys hockey live blog: St. Thomas Academy vs. Stillwater, 2A semis

card image

Winner will play either Edina or Moorhead in Saturday's championship game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

High Schools

Watch Saturday: 2025 girls basketball state tournament brackets revealed

card image

High Schools

Watch today: Wayzata faces Edina in boys basketball section semifinal

card image