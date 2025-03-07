Watch Saturday: 2025 girls basketball state tournament brackets revealed

NSPN.TV’s exclusive girls basketball state bracket reveal show
Livestream Saturday at noon on startribune.com: NSPN.tv’s Ryan Phelps has a first look at the brackets. Guests include the Star Tribune’s Cassidy Hettesheimer and MSHSL Associate Director Lisa Quednow.
Come back to this article page just before noon for NSPN.TV’s exclusive girls basketball state tournament bracket reveal show.
NSPN.TV’s Ryan Phelps has the first look at the seedings for all four classes and will discuss the teams and matchups in this year’s tournament with Star Tribune high school sports reporter Cassidy Hettesheimer. In a taped interview, Minnesota State High School League Associate Director Lisa Quednow talks about how the organization puts together and runs the girls basketball state tournament.
