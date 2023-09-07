Three people in Buffalo, Minn., are alive and uninjured after a neighbor ran into their burning home Wednesday afternoon and ushered them to safety.

Matthew Stewart grabbed a fire extinguisher, ran next door and broke a latch on the front door to gain entry to a three-story duplex on 4th Avenue NW., where an elderly couple and a younger woman inside were unaware of thick black smoke billowing from one of the upper floors.

As Stewart came out with the three residents and was getting fresh air, his fiancé, Reanna Schlosser, said she yelled to him, "Don't go back in."

But Stewart charged right back into the flames to see if a fourth person who lived in the dwelling was still upstairs. That person was not home.

Stewart and Schlosser, who have a 9-month-old child together, were enjoying a quiet afternoon on their deck when they smelled smoke about 3:15 p.m. At first, they dismissed it, thinking somebody was just burning something, Schlosser said. About 15 minutes later, they heard the sound of glass breaking and knew it was not just a bonfire. The house two doors down was engulfed in flames.

"I said, this is bad," said Schlosser, who called 911. "If he didn't go in, they could be dead."

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area on the third floor and was put out before it caused major damage, said Buffalo Fire Chief John Harnois. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Harnois said.

"It is a good thing they noticed it," he said. "It's good people watch out for each other."

Schlosser said she is proud of Stewart, who never hesitated to jump in and help neighbors who they recognize, but don't know well.

"He has a little family now, but he was not thinking of my safety," Schlosser said. "It was more of an instinct of helping others. We both have that drive."

Schlosser, who said she has seen many traumatic things in her job as a nursing assistant, was grateful everything turned out as well as it did.

"I had sad dreams last night," she said. "I'll definitely hold this close to me. I hope someone would do that for us."