Negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program return to secluded Oman

The U.S. technical team was expected to arrive in Oman on Friday ahead of the talks Saturday. They'll be led by Michael Anton, the director of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's policy planning staff. Anton does not have the nuclear policy experience of those who led America's efforts in the 2015 talks. However, he was an early supporter of Trump, describing the 2016 election as a ''charge the cockpit or you die'' vote.