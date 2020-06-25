NEENAH, Wis. — Neenah police investigating a deadly shooting are asking neighbors in the area where the crime was committed to contribute home surveillance video.
Police said they're looking for video taken between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday.
Officers responded to a shooting at a Neenah home about 2:20 a.m. Monday and found a man had been shot and killed. Police have identified the victim as Adam Baith. Court records show he was 38 years old.
Police released photos of a man they are looking for as a person of interest in the case.
