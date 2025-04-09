Nebraska will continue to split electoral votes in presidential elections

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to make Nebraska's method of awarding presidential electoral votes a winner-take-all system failed to survive a filibuster Tuesday after two Republican lawmakers broke with their own party.
The bill's failure preserves the Omaha area's ''blue dot'' congressional district that has seen its electoral vote — one of Nebraska's five — go to Democratic candidates in three of the past five presidential elections.
Republican Sen. Merv Riepe, of Ralston, followed through on his promise not to support the winner-take-all proposal, despite a full-court press by Gov. Jim Pillen to apply public pressure on him. That included a written statement from the governor on Monday for Riepe to stand ''with his fellow Republicans on this critical issue.'' Pillen also highlighted Riepe's prior votes over the years to support a change to winner-take-all.
But Riepe, whose legislative district is almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, reiterated that the winner-take-all system is ''a poison pill for my district.'' Riepe faces reelection next year if he decides to run for another term.
''The voters in my district, in particular, are overwhelmingly in support of keeping the existing system,'' Riepe said ahead of the vote. ''As of this morning, I had 135 people from my district who called in. Of them, nine supported winner-take-all, and opponents were 126.''
Republican Sen. Dave Wordekemper, a freshman lawmaker whose eastern Nebraska district partly lies in the 2nd Congressional District, also voted against ending debate on the bill, saying that 75% of the messages sent to his office from constituents called to keep the split vote system.
Nebraska and Maine are the only states that split their electoral votes by congressional district, and both have done so in recent presidential elections.
In Nebraska, the system has confounded Republicans. Barack Obama became the first presidential contender to shave off one of the state's five electoral votes in 2008. It happened a second time in 2020, when Joe Biden won it, and again last year for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, even though Republican President Donald Trump won the rest of the state.