Nebraska Supreme Court will hear lawsuit challenging measure to expand abortion rights

The initiative would enshrine in the state constitution the right to have an abortion until viability, or later to protect the health of the pregnant woman. The lawsuit challenges the measure on technical grounds, arguing that it violates the state's prohibition against addressing more than one subject. The measure deals with abortion rights until viability, abortion rights after viability to protect the woman's health and whether the state should be allowed to regulate it, so there are at least three separate issues, said attorney Matt Heffron, who works with the Thomas More group.