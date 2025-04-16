Nebraska officials search the Missouri River near Omaha for two teens and a child

Several sonar-equipped boats, a police helicopter and drones were being used to search for two 18-year-old women and an 11-year-old girl who went into the water Tuesday evening while fishing from the shore at N.P. Dodge Memorial Park in northeast Omaha, Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Coby Werner said. A fourth girl, who is 13, was able to make it to the shore on her own Tuesday evening and was treated for hypothermia at a hospital.