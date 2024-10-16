LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska court says people with felony convictions can register to vote, a ruling with implications for Nov. 5 election.
Nebraska court says people with felony convictions can register to vote, a ruling with implications for Nov. 5 election
Nebraska court says people with felony convictions can register to vote, a ruling with implications for Nov. 5 election.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 16, 2024 at 1:22PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says a fighter jet with two on board crashed in Washington state during training.