Business

Nearly a dozen police injured in fresh protests in Martinique

Nearly a dozen officers were injured in the French Caribbean island of Martinique during a fresh round of violent protests over the high cost of living, with demonstrators burning cars, looting businesses and targeting police, authorities said Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 8, 2024 at 2:51PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Nearly a dozen officers were injured in the French Caribbean island of Martinique during a fresh round of violent protests over the high cost of living, with demonstrators burning cars, looting businesses and targeting police, authorities said Tuesday.

The violence erupted late Monday in the capital of Fort-de-France, where protesters threw bottles and rocks and police responded with tear gas, according to a government statement. Some demonstrators also opened fire, officials said.

Meanwhile, a local union said several demonstrators were injured.

It is the latest in a string of protests that began in early September, prompting France to send special anti-riot police to the island, which has banned demonstrations in certain areas.

Martinique's government said another meeting with citizens is planned for Thursday to talk about how to achieve sustainable prices for basic goods.

Martinique has seen similar protests in recent years, many of them fueled by anger over what demonstrators say is economic, social and racial inequality.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More
Business

TikTok is designed to be addictive to kids and causes them harm, US states' lawsuits say

More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against TikTok on Tuesday, saying that the popular short-form video app is designed to be addictive to kids and harms their mental health.

Business

The hunt for gasoline is adding to Floridians' anxiety as Milton nears

Business

Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with Supreme Court demands