A man has been sent to prison for 4¾ years in prison after pleading guilty to waving a handgun in a downtown Minneapolis LGBTQ bar and shouting a derogatory epithet while threatening to kill a bartender.

Conell W. Harris, 29, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to being a felon in possession of firearm in connection with the incident on Nov. 28 at the 19 Bar located near Loring Park on W. 15th Street just west of Nicollet Avenue.

Prosecutors argued in a filing to Judge David Doty for a five-year sentence, noting that Harris, a repeat felon, drew a stolen gun "in a threatening manner in a crowded bar. This incident could have resulted in serious injury to Mr. Harris or bystanders."

The defense countered in writing for Harris to receive three years in prison, pointing out that he grew up with little supervision, suffered a gunshot wound at age 16, started abusing alcohol as a teenager and has various psychological challenges.

On the night of the incident, "Mr. Harris went into a bar where he considered himself a regular," the defense filing explained. "He was asked for his identification and was told that a picture of it on his phone was not sufficient. This confused and upset him.

"He was told to leave but wanted to finish explaining himself first. It was not until he was physically confronted – touched by a bar employee who was up in his face and demanding that he leave – that Mr. Harris pulled out a gun [but] did not point it at anyone. ... At the time, he did not believe the staff had the right to touch him, and that he was acting in self-defense."

Harris, of Minneapolis, has also been charged in Hennepin County District Court with making threats of violence with reckless disregard of risk for his actions that night. He's due back in court in the case on Aug 31.

Court records show Harris has one conviction each in Hennepin County for robbery and for burglary, and two for illegal weapons possession.

According to the state and federal criminal complaints filed against Harris:

Police were alerted shortly after 11 p.m. about a man who drew a gun after being directed to leave the bar. Several people inside pointed at Harris as officers arrived, arrested him and seized the weapon.

Patrons and employees told police that Harris entered the bar and was "acting strangely," then became upset after being asked to show identification. The bar does not allow anyone inside under 21 years old. A bartender told Harris to leave.

"I ain't going nowhere," the charges quoted him as saying, before brandishing a .45-caliber handgun, and he "squared up" with the bartender. Harris directed profane language to the bartender that included a deadly threat and "I'm going to [mess] you up."

Before leaving, Harris continued yelling profanities at bartenders and used a derogatory term based on sexual orientation in a threat to kill one of them. He came back inside and played pool before officers arrived and arrested him.