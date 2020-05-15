Soggy Weekend Blues - Real Warm Front Next Week



Winston Churchill had a unique perspective on the UK's fight against fascism during WWII. "The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty," he famously said.

In the software world we have saying, "It's not a bug, it's a feature!" On rare occasions you can turn a negative into a positive. Not to in any way diminish the hardship and heartache out there, but I'm genetically hard-wired to believe that this trial, this guerrilla war against Covid- 19, will lead to inventions and breakthroughs we can't even imagine today. That's my prayer and prediction.

We salvage a fine Friday, and sputtering sunshine Saturday morning leads to rain by afternoon with big puddles into Sunday as a strong storm tracks to our south. ECMWF (European) model guidance shows over an inch of rain for the southern third of Minnesota by early Monday.

Next week will bring 70s and a few 80s as a sprawling heat-bubble sets up over the central US. I sure hope I remember how to sweat.

ECMWF total rainfall by Monday morning courtesy of WeatherBell.

Heating Up. A lukewarm Friday gives way to a slightly cooler Saturday, and Sunday won't win any awards, but after a dry April the rain is welcome, even if the timing is off. Temperatures rapidly warm next week with a few days at or above 80F. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Warm Bias to End May. No scorching heat, but temperatures will probably run above average for much of the USA the last week of May. The best chance of significant heat: the east coast and much of the southern USA.

70% Chance of Tropical Cyclone Formation. At least that was NHC's prediction last night, looking ahead over the next 2 days. The center of circulation is forecast to remain offshore as it stands, but we will be keeping an eye on what could become Tropical Storm Arthur. Image credit: AerisWeather.

Tropical Storm Could Form Before Start of Atlantic Hurricane Season for 6th Straight Year. Capital Weather Gang has some interesting data points: "...Preseason storms have been a staple in the tropical Atlantic in recent years, forming in each of the past five. Andrea, which formed on May 20 last year, became the seventh preseason storm to develop in 10 years. It followed Alberto in 2012 (May 19), Beryl in 2012 (May 25), Ana in 2015 (May 8), Bonnie in 2016 (May 28), Arlene in 2017 (April 20) and Alberto in 2018 (May 26). This list does not include Alex, which formed on Jan. 16, 2016. While falling in the 2016 calendar year, Alex was meteorologically a remnant of the 2015 season. There is clearly a trend toward earlier instances of first storm formation over the past five decades, with a range spanning from April 20 to Aug. 30 and a median date of June 20..."

Graphic credit : Brian McNoldy.

Coronavirus Threatens to Suffocate U.S. Hurricane Response. I worry about the implications of combining rushed hurricane evacuations with coronavirus avoidance. Here's a clip from . I worry about the implications of combining rushed hurricane evacuations with coronavirus avoidance. Here's a clip from Thomson Reuters Foundation : " As the June 1 start of hurricane season inches nearer, U.S. emergency managers are gearing up for the possibility of a more active than normal storm season as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic at the same time. The combined threat could make managing both crises more difficult as the stretched-thin Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local emergency authorities grapple with the country's worst health and economic crisis in decades, they say. "When you have a crisis of this magnitude, if you have another crisis, a hurricane-level crisis, even a terrorist attack or something like that right now, it could cause a lot of challenges," said Jared Maples, director of New Jersey Homeland Security..."

2017 file image : NOAA and NASA.

The Coronavirus Pandemic and Loss of Aircraft Data are Taking a Toll of Weather Forecasting. The models are wonkier than usual, and there may be a good reason. Here's a clip from . The models are wonkier than usual, and there may be a good reason. Here's a clip from Capital Weather Gang : "...According to the WMO, when operating at full capacity, the global aircraft-based observing system produces over 800,000 weather observations per day using planes from 43 airlines and several thousand aircraft in all. In the U.S., as of April 20, “the daily output of meteorological data from U.S. commercial aircraft has decreased to approximately one quarter of normal levels,” according to NOAA spokesman Chris Vaccaro. When at full capacity, aircraft soundings, as such data is known, dwarf the volume of the twice-a-day weather balloons launched from 900 weather stations around the world. In a typical year in the United States, more than 3,500 commercial aircraft provide more than 250 million observations per year, according to a NOAA statement (not every aircraft in the sky is part of the observing network)..." Image credit : " The steep drop in aviation observations from various networks, including AMDAR." (WMO/Canadian Meteorological Center.) This App Shows Storm Surge Damage Before Flooding Begins. Scientific American has an interesting post (with news of a weather app I don't have for some odd reason). Here's an excerpt: " ...While AR simulations are still an emerging technology, experts say they could help fill a long-standing knowledge gap around flood risk, flood-zone mapping and flood mitigation, experts say. The “Storm Surge AR” app, developed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo., allows users to visualize flood impacts from a bird’s-eye view over a property, explore a home’s condition under different flood conditions and assess the outcomes of flood mitigation strategies like sandbagging. By using location services, the app allows users to evaluate their own homes, with floodwaters graphically superimposed over the property..." Image credit : "A screenshot from the "Storm Surge AR" app." Credit: UCAR.



New Weather Alerting Technologies Will Save Lives. I wrote a post for Medium, focusing on some of the new and novel ways of receiving severe weather notifications; here's an excerpt: "...Traditional media can provide what your favorite weather app cannot: perspective, context and analysis. Meteorologists add value in real time and help to highlight time-sensitive information that can help to secure property, even save your life. The truth: flesh and blood meteorologists still add value you won’t get from automated alerts. Managing a continuous firehose of information and updates is daunting, for everyone. Social media gossip and speculation runs rampant before a major storm outbreak. Combine that with shorter attention spans, and a spray of notifications, headlines and advertisements, and it can be difficult separating signal from the noise. That is where new technologies come in, offering the rough equivalent of a digital tap on the shoulder. Pay attention. This is important..."

That Fresh Sea Breeze You Breathe May Be Laced with Microplastic. A story at WIRED.com (paywall) caught my eye: "...The ocean, then, isn’t sequestering microplastics, as scientists previously believed—it seems to be actively ejecting them into the atmosphere, spreading them around the planet. The Allens’ previous research has shown that winds can carry microplastics far and wide, transporting them from European cities onto the supposedly pristine mountaintops of the French Pyrenees. This new research makes that bad news all the worse. “There's an awful lot of water in the world,” says Deonie Allen. “So if you can see water surfaces as not just a sink, but also a source, then that's a really large surface area that could then be influencing the amount of microplastics that are not just in the atmosphere...”

Air Travel is Going To Be Very Bad, For a Very Long Time. Here's a clip from a story at The Atlantic: "...Of all the industries devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown—restaurants and bars, hotels and convention centers, movie theaters and shopping malls—the airlines’ situation is in a sense the worst. Most of the other businesses are suffering because they have been told to close. The airlines are suffering in part because they have been told to stay open. As a condition of the recent bailout packages, and in order to retain long-term rights to their routes, airlines need to keep flying ghost routes: planes with almost no passengers but a full flight crew and cabin staff. Then, the airline hell was one of too many competing for too little. Too many passengers for the facilities at the airport and the space aboard the plane. Too many planes for the available takeoff and landing slots..."

Illustration credit: Celina Pereira.

The Coming Disruption to Higher Eduction. Coronavirus may be an inflection point, accelerating a more sustainable (and affordable) model for universities that team with major corporations, according to a post at Intelligencer: "...Now, Galloway, a Silicon Valley runaway who teaches marketing at NYU Stern School of Business, believes the pandemic has greased the wheels for big tech’s entrée into higher education. The post-pandemic future, he says, will entail partnerships between the largest tech companies in the world and elite universities. MIT@Google. iStanford. HarvardxFacebook. According to Galloway, these partnerships will allow universities to expand enrollment dramatically by offering hybrid online-offline degrees, the affordability and value of which will seismically alter the landscape of higher education. Galloway, who also founded his own virtual classroom start-up, predicts hundreds, if not thousands, of brick-and-mortar universities will go out of business and those that remain will have student bodies composed primarily of the children of the one percent..."

AP Exclusive: CDC Guidance More Restrictive Than White House. AP News explains: "Advice from the top U.S. disease control experts on how to safely reopen businesses and institutions during the coronavirus pandemic was more detailed and restrictive than the plan released by the White House last month. The guidance, which was shelved by Trump administration officials, also offered recommendations to help communities decide when to shut facilities down again during future flareups of COVID-19. The Associated Press obtained a 63-page document that is more detailed than other, previously reported segments of the shelved guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It shows how the thinking of the CDC infection control experts differs from those in the White House managing the pandemic response..."

The (unreleased) CDC document is here.

The Risks - Know Them - Avoid Them. A post from from Dr. Erin Bromage has some very good information and is worth your time: "...The reason to highlight these different outbreaks is to show you the commonality of outbreaks of COVID-19. All these infection events were indoors, with people closely-spaced, with lots of talking, singing, or yelling. The main sources for infection are home, workplace, public transport, social gatherings, and restaurants. This accounts for 90% of all transmission events. In contrast, outbreaks spread from shopping appear to be responsible for a small percentage of traced infections. Importantly, of the countries performing contact tracing properly, only a single outbreak has been reported from an outdoor environment (less than 0.3% of traced infections)..."

Covid-19 image credit: CDC.

Cold War Nuclear Bomb Tests Altered Rainfall Patterns Thousands of Miles Away. A story at Newsweek made me do a double-take; here's an excerpt: "...Their findings showed increased rainfall coincided with increased radioactivity. On days there were high levels of charge from radioactivity, the clouds were thicker and there was around 24 percent more rain. This, the team say, provides evidence that electric charge affects rainfall—a finding that could prove useful for geoengineering research in the future. Geoengineering is the idea that we could artificially manipulate natural processes to prevent or limit climate change. Projects range from wide-scale tree planting in order to remove carbon from the atmosphere, to firing aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight before it reaches Earth's surface..."

Image credit : Ready.gov.

Mannequins Will Fill Empty Seats at This Michelin-Starred Restaurant. At least this isn't too creepy. A sign of these strange times, highlighted at Food & Wine: "...The Inn at Little Washington—the D.C.-area’s only restaurant with three Michelin stars and subject of a recent PBS documentary—has devised an unorthodox plan to help fill the void created by social distancing. When chef Patrick O’Connell reopens for dinner on May 29, the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award Winner will be placing what a spokesperson called “theatrically dressed” mannequins at empty tables to serve as “an entertainment and design touchpoint to keep things interesting.” “I've always had a thing for mannequins—they never complain about anything and you can have lots of fun dressing them up,” O'Connell stated..."

Photo credit : The Inn at Little Washington.

73 F. maximum temperature in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

69 F. average high on May 14.

73 F. high on May 14, 2019.

May 15, 1998: Damaging tornadoes impact Minnesota. One tornado hits a flea market in Albany, killing one person and injuring 30 others. 102 homes are severely damaged in the northern Twin Cities due to another tornado.

May 15, 1969: Torrential rain occurs in Synnes Township, dumping 8 inches of rain in three hours.

FRIDAY: Mild sunshine, pleasant. Winds: N 7-12. High: near 70



SATURDAY: AM sunshine, PM showers likely. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 54. High: 64



SUNDAY: Rain may be heavy at times. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 48. High: 56



MONDAY: Mild sunshine, very nice. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 45. High: 71



TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy and warmer. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 50. High: 77



WEDNESDAY: Sticky sunshine, almost hot. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 81



THURSDAY: Hazy sun, summer-like humidity. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 83

Climate Stories...

One Crisis Doesn't Stop Because Another Starts. Bill McKibbon writes for The New Yorker: "...But the other crisis curves on our planet—the endless rises of temperature and carbon-dioxide concentration—show no such mercy. Just the opposite. Researchers reported last week that April of 2020 has tied for the hottest April on record, and that there is a seventy-five-per-cent chance that this year will become the hottest one ever measured for the globe as a whole. That would be remarkable, because it usually takes an El Niño warming the Pacific to vault the globe to a new record, which isn’t happening this year. In fact, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said that February and March of 2020 were the two hottest non-El Niño months ever recorded in its temperature database. For perspective, April was the four hundred and twenty-fourth consecutive month with temperatures above the twentieth-century average, meaning that, if you’re under thirty-five, you’ve never lived through a cooler-than-usual month..."

Insurance Industry Can Find Economic Opportunity in Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from a story at PropertyCasualty360: "...Much of the economic and financial activity, particularly for the long-term ― including buying, selling, investing, borrowing and lending ― requires a degree of confidence that tomorrow will be similar to today. “But this premise is changing; we do not have a stable climate anymore,” he adds, noting that such changes are not occurring uniformly, and the risk varies across countries. The key issue is how to engage the private sector, which is focused on making a profit. “Insurance is ahead of most industries,” Brandt explains, “because the biggest losers in the battle with climate change are insurers and utilities.” He advises the financial sector ― including the insurance industry ― to take risks from the continually changing climate into consideration when making investment decisions such as capital allocation, development of products and services, and supply chain management, among others..."

Climate Change Could Frustrate Efforts to Stop the Coronavirus. Perspective from Nexus Media News: "...There are a lot of people who don’t have their own air conditioners. Are they going to be able to get to cooling centers? Are the cooling centers going to be open?” he said, pointing to lockdown measures that have kept people indoors. “Some people rely on going to the beach or going to public pools to cool off as well. Is that option going to be there?” Communities of color are facing both more cases of the coronavirus and higher levels of pollution, which is significant, given that coronavirus sufferers living in polluted areas are more likely to die of the disease. Severe heat will compound these risks both by worsening pollution and by weakening the body’s defenses..."

Image credit above: "This map shows the likelihood that different parts of the country will see above-average temperatures from May through July, compared to the average from 1981 to 2010." Source: National Weather Service

Assessing the Global Climate in April 2020. NOAA NCEI has a good summary; here's an excerpt: "...The April 2020 global land and ocean surface temperature was 1.91°F (1.06°C) above the 20th-century average of 56.7°F (13.7°C). This was the second highest April temperature in the 141-year record. Only April 2016 was warmer at +2.03°F (+1.13°C).

April 2020 marked the 44th consecutive April and the 424th consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th-century average.

The eight warmest Aprils have occurred since 2010. April 2016 and 2020 were the only Aprils that had a global land and ocean surface temperature departure above 1.8°F (1.0°C). The April 2020 value is also tied with December 2019 as the 11th highest monthly temperature departure in the 1,684-monthly record..."

Trump Admin. Told Fed to Bail Out Oil Sector: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "Two top administration officials, at the direction of President Trump, helped the Federal Reserve alter its lending program intended to bail out small businesses specifically to aid mid-size oil companies, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Bloomberg TV this week. “Secretary Mnuchin worked very closely with the Federal Reserve ... and made that program available to what we refer to as mid cap sized companies,” Brouillette said Tuesday. The Fed, which is legally prohibited from targeting specific sectors for relief, denied that it changed the emergency lending program in order to aid the oil sector. Oil and gas companies lobbied the Fed over the first weeks of the pandemic to ease eligibility requirements and use restrictions for the program, and the Fed altered its requirements in late April, a move praised by oil-state lawmakers and the oil and gas industry." (Brouillette claims: Bloomberg $. April Fed program changes: Washington Post, NPR State Impact, Roll Call, Politico)

There are Green Jobs Hiding in the Oilfields. The New Republic has an interesting post; here's an excerpt: "...Then there’s the possibility of putting oilfield workers to work drawing carbon down from the atmosphere. Carbon capture utilization and storage, or CCUS, is enormously controversial among climate groups, and for good reason. While it’s been raised as a possible measure to deal with climate change, much of the carbon captured now is plowed into a process known as enhanced oil recovery, wherein pressurized carbon dioxide is injected into already depleted wells to extract more fossil fuels. Beyond running counter to climate goals in the short term, this also creates a moral hazard, allowing polluting industries—including coal—to extend their lifespans, collecting both tax credits and the goodwill that comes from appearing to partake in a climate-friendly process. Fossil fuel companies have been more than happy to encourage CCUS if it means they can unearth more of their core products..."