Near mid-air collision and safety violations led to fatal crash of Marine Corps Osprey in Australia

The crash was one of four fatal accidents in the past two years that have drawn renewed congressional scrutiny of the V-22 Osprey, which is able to fly both as an airplane and helicopter. The Osprey has been a vital asset in special operations and combat missions, but it is considered one of the most complex aircraft to fly and maintain, and it has a troubled accident history. The Osprey is now subject to a number of reviews looking at whether it is the right fit for the military moving forward.