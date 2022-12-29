Like most entertainment critics, I've already shared my list of top 10 shows of 2022. But there are individuals who deserve special recognition. Here are the names, in alphabetical order, that stood out:

Kate Bush. The English pop star remains a recluse but she burst back onto the scene thanks to the clever use of her 1985 single "Running Up That Hill" during key moments on "Stranger Things." It was the perfect marriage of pop and peril.

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. "George & Tammy" would have been a fairly standard series about Tammy Wynette and George Jones if it weren't for the stellar performances from its stars. The duo hit all the right notes, even providing their own vocals, a risky proposition when you're mimicking two of country music's most memorable voices.

Boyd Huppert. The renowned features reporter had to limit his duties at KARE-TV to battle cancer. But after receiving a bone marrow transplant, he's once again regularly contributing new heart-tugging tales to his "Land of 10,000 Stories" collection with tributes to piano-playing sisters and a Boy Scout who is interested in more than earning merit badges. Welcome back, old friend.

Seth Meyers. He may have switched to an informal wardrobe on "Late Night," but there's nothing casual about Meyers' work ethic. His regular segment, "A Closer Look," remains the sharpest, funniest rant on network TV. But what really stuck out this year was his "Day Drinking" bits with Lizzo and Post Malone. Watching celebrities gulp down disgusting cocktails has never been so intoxicating.

Tim Blake Nelson. He's long been one of Hollywood's most reliable character actors. But 2022 was a particularly memorable year with standout roles in "Cabinet of Curiosities," Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" and "George & Tammy." Best of all: his voice-over work as an evil clown in "Lost Ollie," a character who manages to simultaneously break your heart and chill you to the bones.

Conan O'Brien. The best reason to finally sign up for SiriusXM is the addition of the Team Coco channel, which runs new material, clips from his various talk shows and repeats of his podcast, "Conan Needs a Friend." It's a treasure trove that confirms O'Brien's status as a comedy giant.

Jenna Ortega. This 20-year-old star of "Wednesday" had the daunting task of following in the footsteps of Christina Ricci. She succeeded — and then some. The series is already one of Netflix's all-time biggest hits. Her self-choreographed dance in Episode 4 became a viral sensation, proof that even the gloomiest teen can get a case of boogie fever.

Michelle Pfeiffer. The actor works so infrequently these days that it's easy to overlook her brilliance. Her nuanced performance as Betty Ford in "The First Lady" was just the reminder we needed. It's hard to believe that Emmy voters didn't nominate her or co-stars Gillian Anderson and Viola Davis.

Cecily Strong. The longest-running female cast member in "Saturday Night Live" history got a sweet farewell in her final episode with guest host Austin Butler leading a group rendition of "Blue Christmas." Strong deserves even more. She was the show's strongest utility player since Phil Hartman.

The Vikings. I usually leave the football talk to the Star Tribune's crackerjack sports team, but there's no ignoring the fact that our team starred in the most dramatic series of the year. While the rest of the country relied mostly on highlights, local viewers got to enjoy every moment of every nail-biting game. Enjoy it while it lasts.