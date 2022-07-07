In the summer of 1999, ABC took a chance on an experiment that had already been an overseas sensation. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" would go on to attract up to 30 million American viewers, making it one of the most unexpected hits in modern-day TV.

Two decades later, the network is continuing to rely on game shows to fill the slower months. And while none of them are as popular — or compelling — as "Millionaire," most offer plenty of cheap thrills. Here's a look at the current lineup, which includes three newbies, all airing on KSTP, Ch. 5.

"Celebrity Family Feud" (7 p.m. Sundays) : So many game shows rely on C-listers to fill the seats. Not this enduring series. Past players include Ray Romano, Kanye West and Amy Schumer. The ninth season kicks off with Jean Smart, maybe today's most celebrated TV actor. The big names must be attracted to the super-fun surveys and the opportunity for a close-up view of host Steve Harvey's hilarious facial reactions.

"The Final Straw" (debuts 8 p.m. Sunday): Until ESPN starts airing Jenga matches, you'll have to settle on this silly competition in which obscure items like bowling pins and stuffed animals take the place of wooden blocks. The themed structures are impressive — they wouldn't be out of place at the Walker Art Center — but the game itself isn't much fun to watch. Host Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary") spends most of each hour looking like she's worried the towers will fall on her.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" (9 p.m. Sundays): It's not exactly a "Seinfeld" reunion but the sixth-season premiere does feature that sitcom's Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight squaring off in categories like "Yada, Yada, Yada" and "Master of Your Domain." Minnesotan Lindsey Vonn also competes in this new episode that's just as much fun as the series was when the show premiered in 1973. I only wish the big-money round were a little more challenging. If you're going to go home with $100,000, you should have to sweat a little harder.

"Claim to Fame" (debuts 9 p.m. Monday): Two of the Jonas brothers (does it really matter which ones?) host this intriguing twist on "Big Brother." This time, residents are relatives of famous people. Roomies who guess the connections get to stick around and stay in the hunt for a $100,000 prize. Too bad producers decided to let viewers in on some of the secrets. It'd be a lot more fun if we were as clueless as the contestants.

"Press Your Luck" (7 p.m. Thursdays): Host Elizabeth Banks insists that this game requires strategy. She must be referring to maneuvering the Los Angeles traffic to get to the studio. It takes almost no brainpower to play — or watch — this series, which basically consists of hitting a buzzer without randomly landing on Whammys. But I do admire how the producers tailor-make the big prizes to cater to each contestant's personal tastes. In last week's episode, that meant one woman got a shot at bottomless lattes at Starbucks and central air conditioning for her home.

"Generation Gap" (debuts 8 p.m. Thursday): This recurring segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" gets its own prime-time slot with related contestants being grilled on subjects outside their comfort zone. Will Grandma be familiar with Kid Cudi? How much does a teenager know about Burt Lancaster? It's an interesting experiment but you can feel the show straining to fill an entire hour. Host Kelly Ripa does her best to keep you jazzed, even recruiting her dad to lend a hand. It's not enough.